CSEET January result 2024: ICSI releases Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test scorecards at icsi.edu

Image Source : INDIA TV CSEET January result 2024 out

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced the results of the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) January 2024 exam. Candidates who appeared in the said exam can download the scorecards from the official website, icsi.edu. ICSI CSEET 2024 exam for the January session was conducted on January 6 and January 8 at various exam centres. To download ICSI CSEET results, candidates are required to follow the easy steps given below.

How to download ICSI CSEET Result 2024?

1. Visit the official website.

2. Navigate to the student tab on the homepage.

3. Select CSEET from the dropdown menu.

4. Click on CSEET Results.

5. Enter your login credentials.

6. Your CSEET 2024 results will be presented on the screen.

7. Save the results and consider taking a printout for future reference.

ICSI CSEET Result 2024 Passing Marks

The candidate should have secured a minimum of 40 per cent marks in each subject and 50 per cent in the aggregate to be declared as a CSEET pass.

ICSI CSEET Result 2024: Is there an evaluation process?

There is no facility available for CSEET 2024 re-evaluation. The candidates should note that no hard copy of the result and scorecard will be sent by the board. Candidates who have successfully qualified in the ICSI CSEET can register for the next level of course (CS executive program), which will be available till January 31.

What to do if I fail in ICSI CSEET January session exam 2024?

Candidates who could not qualify in the ICSI CSEET 2024 January exam have the option to re-appear in the exam which will be conducted in May, July, and November. Such candidates will have to register for the exam again.

Direct link to download ICSI CSEET January 2024 result