CSEET Jan 2023 Result out! Check here | Know how to download ICSI CSEET scorecard

CSEET Jan 2023 Result: The ICSI CSEET January 2023 result has been released on the official website. The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has declared the results for the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) January 2023 session on icsi.edu. Candidates who appeared in the exam can now check and download it from the official website. However, candidates are facing the problem of a crashed website. To access the result, they are advised to keep track of the official website. Earlier, the main website was showing that maintenance is under-process. It is possible that the administration was uploading the results.

ICSI CSEET January 2023 Exam, Result

As per the schedule, the ICSI CSEET January session exams were held on January 7 and 9, 2023. The scorecards of the candidates have been released on icsi.edu.

ICSI CSEET January 2023 Session Result: How to download?

Go to the official website- icsi.edu. Click on the link for 'ICSI CSEET January 2023 Session Exam Result.' You will be directed to a new page. Login using your credentials. The mark sheet will be displayed on the screen.

Download your scorecard for the future. The official notice stated that the candidates looking forward to registering for the Executive Programme of Company Secretary Course must have qualified for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET). There was an exception for the candidates who were exempted to appear in CSEET.