COMEDK UGET 2023 registrations deadline tomorrow; Apply Soon at comedk.org

COMEDK 2023 Application Form: The consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka will close the COMEDK Under Graduate Entrance Test (UGET 2023) registration tomorrow Aprill 27. Candidates seeking admission to undergraduate programmes can fill the COMEDK application form through the official website-- comedk.org.

The COMEDK UGET 2023 is scheduled to be held on May 28. The UGET admit card download link will be activated between May 18 and May 28, 2023. The examination will be held in two shifts- the first shift will be held from 9 AM to 12 Noon and the second shift will be conducted from 2 PM to 5 PM.

COMEDK Application Form 2023: Online Registration Steps

Candidates can fill the COMEDK 2023 Application Form by following the steps provided below.

Step 1: Go to the COMEDK 2023 official website at comedk.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the 'COMEDK 2023 registration' link.

Step 3: Carefully read the instructions and proceed with online registration.

Step 4: Fill up the COMEDK 2023 application form and submit the application fee.

Step 5: Download the confirmation page and save it for further reference.

COMEDK UGET 2023 Exam Pattern

The COMEDK UGET 2023 question paper will be divided into three sections- maths, physics and chemistry. The paper will consist of 180 multiple choice questions (MCQs) for one mark each. The examination will be held for a duration of 3 hours. While candidates will get one mark (+1) for every correct answer, no marks will be deducted for wrong answer in COMEDK 2023 exam.