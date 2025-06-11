CLAT PG 2025: Revised results out after Delhi HC verdict, counselling process starts| Details inside CLAT PG 2025 revised merit list has been released by the Consortium of NLUs. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their results by visiting the official website of consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Check details here.

New Delhi:

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has released the revised results for the Common Law Admission Test Postgraduate (CLAT PG) 2025. Candidates who took the CLAT PG 2025 exam can download their scorecards by visiting the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. The exam was conducted on December 1, 2024, at 141 test centres across 25 states and 4 Union Territories in India. Initially, the results for CLAT PG 2025 were announced on June 10. However, due to errors in the answer keys, the exam authority had to revise the results following a directive from the Delhi High Court. The official notice states, "The final answer key has been updated, and the results have been amended. Candidates can download their official CLAT PG 2025 scorecards by logging into their accounts on the CLAT 2025 portal through the Consortium’s website."

What's next?

All those who have qualified in the CLAT PG 2025 exam are eligible to participate in the counselling process in accordance with the rank list and the admissions matrix provided by each NLU. The candidates are required to log in to the official portal and validate that they have been invited for counselling during each round.