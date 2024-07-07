CLAT 2025 notification out, registration from July 15 | Check exam date, eligibility criteria and more

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

CLAT 2025: The Consortium of National Law Universities has released the notification of the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2025 today (July 7). The notification has been released on the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in. However, the application process has not been started for this yet. Once started, candidates will be able to apply by visiting the official website.

According to the official schedule, the registration process for CLAT 2025 will commence on July 15. Interested candidates can start applying from this date. Meanwhile, the last date for registration for CLAT 2024 is October 15. The exam will be conducted on December 1 which will be conducted in a single shift from 2 pm to 4 pm in pen-and-paper mode.

CLAT 2025: Eligibility Criteria

For UG Programme (Five-year Integrated Law Degree)

Candidates must have passed Class 12 or equivalent examination with:

45% marks or its equivalent grade for general candidates

40% marks or equivalent for Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Persons with Disabilities (PWD) candidates.

Candidates appearing for the qualifying examination in March or April 2025 are also eligible to apply.

For PG Programme (One Year LLM Degree)

Candidates must possess LLB degree or equivalent examination with:

50% marks or its equivalent grade for general candidates

45% marks or equivalent for Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Persons with Disabilities (PWD) candidates.

Candidates appearing in the qualifying examination in April or May 2025 are also eligible to apply.

How to apply?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to apply for CLAT 2025.

Visit the official website of CLAT, consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Click on the notification link that reads, 'CLAT 2025 registration'

It will redirect you to a new page where you need to first register yourself and then proceed with the application form

Fill out the CLAT 2025 application form carefully

Upload documents, pay application fee and submit

Take a printout of the CLAT 2025 application form and save it for future reference

Registration Fee

Candidates from General and OBC categories are required to pay an application fee of Rs. 4,000 while the candidates belonging to reserved category (SC/ST) need to pay a fee of Rs. 3,5000/-.

What is CLAT?

Common Law Admission Test, commonly known as CLAT, is a national-level entrance exam for law courses. It is organized by the Consortium of NLUs and is for getting into 5-year integrated LLB (UG) and one-year LLM (PG) programs. The purpose of this exam is admission to 24 NLUs for UG and 21 NLUs for PG courses. It is a pen-and-paper test where you answer questions on English, Current Affairs, GK, Legal Reasoning, Logical Reasoning, and Quantitative Mathematics for UG. For PG, it covers subjects like Constitutional Law, Jurisprudence, Torts, IPC, CrPC, CPC, Family Law, and IPR.

