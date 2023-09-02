Saturday, September 02, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Education
  4. Higher Studies
  5. Chandrayaan 3: UGC to organise a mega town hall to celebrate the success of historic Moon landing

Chandrayaan 3: UGC to organise a mega town hall to celebrate the success of historic Moon landing

University Grants Commission (UGC) will organise a mega town hall in a hybrid format to celebrate the success of historic Moon landing. Check details here.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: September 02, 2023 18:39 IST
chandrayaan-3 latest news today, chandrayaan-3 success or failure, chandrayaan-3 latest news
Image Source : AP UGC to celebrate Moon landing success on September 4, 5 and 6.

University Grants Commission (UGC) is going to organise a mega town hall to celebrate the success of Chandrayaan 3 in hybrid format where 200 Higher Education Institutions will participate. The event will be addressed by the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi. 

At this event, ISRO will make a presentation, and answer queries to students following the presentation. The tentative date for mega town hall is September 4, 5 and 6. All the higher educational institutions have been asked to make the necessary arrangements for the benefits of Students and faculty to take active participation in the event and make it a grand success. 

Further, all the Higher Education Institutions have been asked to organise activities such as short skits/films/sketches on themes such as 'India on Moon', 'Moon is not far away', 'Lunar Journey of New India', 'Self-reliant India's Chandrayaan' etc. Also, the commission suggested the institutions to make posts on Social Media Platforms under hastags e.g. 'New flight of New India', 'Colors on the Moon', 'New India's Shankhnaad', 'Our Chandrayaan', 'New India on Moon' etc. Good local programmes posts will be featured on MyGov and key people will tweet/retweet the posts, UGC said in its circular.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education and Higher Studies Section

Top News

Related Higher-studies News

Latest News