Chandrayaan 3: UGC to organise a mega town hall to celebrate the success of historic Moon landing

Follow us on Image Source : AP UGC to celebrate Moon landing success on September 4, 5 and 6.

University Grants Commission (UGC) is going to organise a mega town hall to celebrate the success of Chandrayaan 3 in hybrid format where 200 Higher Education Institutions will participate. The event will be addressed by the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi.

At this event, ISRO will make a presentation, and answer queries to students following the presentation. The tentative date for mega town hall is September 4, 5 and 6. All the higher educational institutions have been asked to make the necessary arrangements for the benefits of Students and faculty to take active participation in the event and make it a grand success.

Further, all the Higher Education Institutions have been asked to organise activities such as short skits/films/sketches on themes such as 'India on Moon', 'Moon is not far away', 'Lunar Journey of New India', 'Self-reliant India's Chandrayaan' etc. Also, the commission suggested the institutions to make posts on Social Media Platforms under hastags e.g. 'New flight of New India', 'Colors on the Moon', 'New India's Shankhnaad', 'Our Chandrayaan', 'New India on Moon' etc. Good local programmes posts will be featured on MyGov and key people will tweet/retweet the posts, UGC said in its circular.