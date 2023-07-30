CAT 2023 Notification OUT at iimcat.ac.in, registration begins on August 2

Follow us on Image Source : OFFICIAL WEBSITE CAT 2023 Notification released

CAT 2023 Exam: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow has issued the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2023 notification on July 30. As per the official notification, the CAT 2023 registration will commence on August 2 and will conclude on September 13, 2023. Candidates willing to appear in the CAT 2023 examination can check the complete notification and fill in the application form through the official website-- iimcat.ac.in.

The IIM Lucknow will conduct the CAT 2023 exam on November 26 at 155 test cities across the country. The examination will be held in three shifts. The first shift will be held from 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM, the second shift will be conducted from 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM, and the third shift will be held from 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM.

CAT 2023 Important Dates

Registration opens: August 02, 2023 (10 AM)

Registration closes: September 13, 2023 (5 PM)

CAT 2023 admit card download: October 25 to November 26, 2023

CAT 2023 exam date: November 26, 2023

CAT 2023 result declaration: Second week of January 2024 (Tentative)

CAT 2023 Registration Fees

SC, ST and PwD category candidates - Rs 1,200

ALL other category candidates - Rs 2,400

CAT 2023 Application Form: Steps to Apply

Aspirants can fill in the CAT 2023 application form by following the steps provided here.

Visit the official website at iimcat.ac.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'CAT 2023 New Registration'

Key in the basic details and generate log in credentials

After successful registeration, login using the system-generated ID and password

Complete the application form, upload your documents, and pay the application fee

Submit the application and download the confirmation page for further reference.

