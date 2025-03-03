BPSSC Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2025 registration begins, check eligibility, how to apply, fee, and more The registration process for BPSSC Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2025 has begun. Those wishing to apply for police department jobs can do so through the official website, bpssc.bih.nic.in, on or before March 27, 2025.

BPSSC Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2025 registration: The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has started the registration procedure for the Sub Inspector (Excise) positions in the state's prohibition, excise, and registration department. Interested candidates can submit their application forms through the official website of BPSSC, bpssc.bih.nic.in on or before March 27, 2025.

Vacancy Details

Category Vacancies Unreserved (UR) 12 Scheduled Caste (SC) 4 Scheduled Tribe (ST) 0 Extremely Backward Class (EBC) 5 Backward Class (BC) 3 Female of Backward Class 1 Economically Weaker Section (EWS) 3 Total 28

BPSSC Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2025 registration: Who is eligible?

Candidates holding graduation degree from a recognised university are eligible to apply.

Age Limit:

Minimum Age: 20 Years

Maximum Age: 37 Years for Male

Maximum Age: 40 Years for Female

How to apply?

Visit the official website of BPSSC, bpssc.bih.nic.in.

Navigate the link to the 'BPSSC Bihar Police SI 2025 registration'.

A window will open for registration.

Register yourself before proceeding to the application form.

Fill out the application form.

Upload documents, pay application fee, and submit.

Take a printout of the application form for future reference.

Documents Required

Scanned Photograph & Signature

10th, 12th and Graduation Mark Sheets and Certificates

Identity Proofs (Aadhar Card, PAN Card, Voter ID, Passport, Driving License)

Category Certificate ( if applicable)

NOC (No Objection Certificate) (if applicable)

Bihar Police SI Application Fee

General / OBC / EWS / Other State 700/-

SC / ST 400/-

Female Candidate (Bihar Domicile) 400/-

Selection Criteria

Selection of the candidates will be done based on a three-staged selection procedure.

Stage I: Computer-Based Test or Written Test

Stage II: Physical Screening Test (PST) and Physical Measurement Test (PMT)

Stage III: Document Scrutiny

Direct link to apply online