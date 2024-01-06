Bihar STET 2024 registration closing tomorrow, apply at bsebstet2024.com

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Bihar STET 2024 registration closing tomorrow, January 7.

Bihar STET 2024 registration: The Bihar School and Examination Board will soon close the registration process for Bihar State Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2024 tomorrow, January 7. Candidates who have yet not applied for Bihar STET 2024 can do so through the official website of Bihar STET 2024 at www.bsebstet2024.com.

The candidates should note that the applications submitted without an application fee will not be considered. While submitting the online applications, candidates are required to pay an application fee. For candidates in the General, Other Backward Classes (OBC), and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) categories, the application fee is Rs. 960 for Paper I, Rs. 1,440 for Paper II, and Rs. 1,440 for both examinations. For candidates in the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), or Person with Disabilities (PwD) categories, the application fee is Rs. 760 for Paper I or Paper II and Rs. 1,140 for both examinations.

Bihar STET 2024 registration: How to apply?

Visit the official website, bsebstet.com

Click on the registration option

Register yourself before proceeding to the application form

Fill out the application form carefully

Upload your documents, proceed with the payment of the application fee, and then click the 'submit' button

Don't forget to print out the confirmation page for your records

Direct link to apply online for BSTET 2024

When will Bihar STET 2024 exam be conducted?

Bihar STET 2024 will be held between March 1 to March 20 at various exam centres. The details about the exam will be communicated in due course of time. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.

What is the exam pattern for Bihar STET 2024?

The Bihar BSTET 2024 examination comprises two sections: Specified Subject Matter and Teaching Arts and Other Competencies, with the overall paper totaling 150 marks. Candidates will be provided with 2 hours and 30 minutes to complete the Bihar BSTET 2024 exam.