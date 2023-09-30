Bihar NEET PG counselling 2023: Round 3 registration closing tomorrow, here's easy steps to apply

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bihar NEET PG counselling 2023 Round 3 registration window closing tomorrow, October 1.

Bihar NEET PG counselling 2023: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) will conclude the registration process for the third round of Bihar NEET PG counselling 2023 tomorrow, October 1. Candidates who wish to participate in the National Eligibility Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling can register themselves on the official website, bceceboard.bihar.gov.in before the closure of the registration window.

According to the official schedule, the registration window will close on October 1, at 10:00 P.M. The registered candidates will be able to pay the application fee till 11.59 on October 1. After the completion of the registration process, the correction window will open till October October 2, 11.59 PM.

Bihar NEET PG counselling 2023: How to register?

Visit the official website of BCECEB, bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Click on the 'new registration' available on the screen

Fill in the details along with a valid email ID/mobile number

After registration, proceed with the application process

Fill out the details, upload documents including photograph, signature

Pay application fee

Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference

Bihar NEET PG counselling 2023: Registration Fee

Institute UR, EWS SC, ST, EBC, BC Government Rs 25,000 Rs 12,500 Private Rs 2,00,000 Rs 2,00,000 Both Rs 2,00,000 Rs 2,00,000

The board had previously notified applicants that they did not need to re-register if they had already submitted an application and received a Post Graduate Medical Admission Counseling (PGMAC) ID. A non-refundable registration fee of Rs 2,200 must be paid by applicants from all categories.