BHU UG Spot round counselling 2024: Registration begins at bhu.ac.in- how to apply, fee, and more

BHU UG Spot Round Counselling 2024: Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has started the spot round registration procedure for admission to various undergraduate programmes. Candidates who were not allotted any seats in the previous rounds can apply online at the official website, bhu.ac.in. The registration window will remain active till September 11. The final seat allotment results will be declared on September 12. Shortlisted candidates will have to complete their admission procedure including document verification between September 13 and 14.

Candidates participating in the BHU UG 2024 spot round counselling procedure will have to upload their documents including Class 10 and 12 mark sheets, a photograph, and a scanned signature. They will also have to pay a non-refundable registration fee of Rs. 500.

Candidates allocated seats must report to their designated colleges for final admission during the designated verification period. Those who had applied for an upgrade prior to the spot round were allowed to pay an additional fee by September 7.

How to apply?

Visit the official website of BHU, bhu.ac.in

Navigate the link to the 'spot round counselling'

It will redirect you to the login page

Now, enter your login credentials and click on 'submit'

Fill out the application form, upload documents, pay the application fee

Select your preferred colleges and courses for the spot-round counselling

Documents Required