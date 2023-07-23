BHU UG Admission 2023 registration last date today, apply at bhuonline.in

Follow us on Image Source : BHU UG ADMISSION 2023 BHU UG Admission 2023 application form

BHU UG Admission 2023: The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) will conclude the registrations for BHU Undergraduate (UG) admission for 2023-24 session today, July 23. Candidates who have qualified the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET-UG) 2023 can fill in the BHU UG Admission 2023 application form on the official website, bhuonline.in.

The application portal for BHU UG Admission 2023 was reopened by the university on July 16 for candidates who did not opt for BHU while registering for the CUET UG exam. Applicants are required to upload the CUET score at the time of online registration. Candidates who have already opted for BHU will not have to upload the CUET scorecard. The university will directly receive the scorecard of such candidates from NTA.

BHU UG Admission 2023: Application Fee

Candidates from General, Economic Weaker Section (EWS) and Other Backward Classes-Non Creamy Layer (OBC-NCL) are required to pay Rs 200, whereas candidates from Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Person with Disability (PwD) are required to pay Rs 100.

ALSO READ | BHU UG Admission 2023: Registration deadline today; Apply at bhuonline.in

BHU UG Admission 2023: Online Registration Steps

Aspirants can follow the simple steps given below to register for the BHU UG Admission 2023-24.

Step 1: Visit-- bhuonline.in, official website.

Step 2: On the homepage, select the 'Registration' link under Under Graduate Programme (UET) section.

Step 3: Thoroughly read the instructions and fill in the application form as instructed.

Step 4: Upload necessary documents and pay the application fee.

Step 5: Finally submit the BHU UG application form and save it for future reference.

Direct Link: BHU UG Admission 2023-24 Registration