AYUSH NEET PG round 2 counselling registration closes tomorrow | DETAILS

New Delhi: The registration of the AYUSH NEET PG round 2 counselling will end on Tuesday (October 24), according to Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC).

The registration can be completed for the AYUSH NEET round 2 can be completed through the official website aaccc.gov.in

According to the schedule, the seat allotment result of AYUSH NEET PG will be declared on October 27. Those students who make it will have to report at the college between October 28 and November 6.=

How to register

The candidates have to use their login credentials like date of birth, application number to register for the AYUSH NEET PG round 2 counselling.

Documents required

Candidates have to carry the following documents while reporting to the college allocated to them

Admit card, result-cum-rank card of the NEET UG 2023

Provisional allotment letter

Standard 10 and 12 marksheet and certificate

Passport size photographs

ID proof like Aadhar card, PAN card, voter ID, passport and driver’s licence

Medical fitness certificate issued by registered medical practitioner

Category certificate (if applicable)

Transfer certificate from the institute previously studied

What if you face problems in the process?

If the candidates face any problems in the registration and seat allotment process of AYUSH NEET PG counselling, they may visit aaccc.gov.in and can also contact the student helpline number 011-29870011.

The All India AYUSH Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) was conducted on July 31 this year by the National Testing Agency and the results were out on August 19.