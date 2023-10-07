AP PGCET Counselling 2023: Seat allotment result out, report by October 10

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV AP PGCET Counselling 2023 allotment result announced

AP PGCET Counselling 2023: Andhra University, Visakhapatnam has announced the seat allotment result of Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (AP PGCET 2023). Aspirants can check the AP PGCET allotment result through the official website-- pgcet-sche.aptonline.in. In order to download the PGCET allotment order, candidates will have to key in their application reference ID, hall ticket number, mobile number and date of birth.

As per the official schedule, candidates who have been allotted seats will have to report at the allotted colleges till October 10, 2023. Applicants must carry the hard copy of the original documents along with the photo state.

"No test candidates are also directed to attend the physical certificate verification (Special Category only) after registration in the admission portal. All the 'no test' candidates for directed to submit their documents as per the requirement of the portal on or before October 9, 2023. Failing which their candidature may not be considered in the admission process," reads an official statement.

AP PGCET 2023 Seat Allotment Result: How to Check

Visit the official site of AP PGCET at pgcet-sche.aptonline.in. Click on AP PGCET 2023 allotment result link on the home page. Enter the required details and download the allotment letter Print a hard copy of the same for further need.

Direct Link: AP PGCET 2023 Seat Allotment Result

AP PGCET 2023 Seat Allotment Result: List of Certificates Required

1. SSC

2. Intermediate/diploma

3. Provisional or Original degree certificate (Ex. BSc, BA, BCom, BTech, etc.)

4. Birth certificate

5. Caste certificate

6. Income certificate