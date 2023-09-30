AP PECET Counselling 2023: Round 1 allotment result OUT, download link

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV AP PECET round 1 allotment result

AP PECET Allotment Result 2023: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the seat allotment result for Physical Education Common Entrance Test (AP PECET 2023) counselling today, September 30. Candidates who have applied for the AP PECET Counselling process can check the allotment result through the official website-- pecet-sche.aptonline.in/PECET.

In order to access and download the AP PECET allotment result, candidates will have to log in with their hall ticket number, date of birth and provided captcha code. Aspirants who have been allotted seats against the round 1 allotment result will have to report at the allotted institutes between October 3 and October 7, 2023.

How to Check AP PECET 2023 Seat Allotment Result

Aspirants can follow the simple steps provided below to check the AP PECET 2023 seat allotment result.

Visit the official website at pecet-sche.aptonline.in/PECET Click on the link that reads, “Allotment order and self-reporting”, on the homepage On the new page, key in your hall ticket number, date of birth, and captcha code AP PECET 2023 seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen Download the allotment letter PDF and take a printout for future use.

Direct Link: AP PECET 2023 Seat Allotment Result