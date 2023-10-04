AP ICET seat allotment 2023 phase one result declared at icet-sche.atonline.in, check how to download

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV AP ICET seat allotment 2023 phase one result out

AP ICET seat allotment 2023 phase one result: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the result of the Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) seat allotment. Candidates who applied for the first phase counseling process of ICET 2023 can download the results from the official website, icet-sche.aptonline.in.

All those who have been selected in the first round AP ICET 2023 seat allotment list are required to report to the designated colleges by today, October 4. The classes for the fresh academic year are scheduled to commence from today onwards.

AP ICET seat allotment 2023 phase one result: How to download

Visit the official website, icet-sche.aptonline.in 2023

Click on the notification link that reads, 'Provisional Allotment Order (Download) and Self Reporting

It will redirect you to the login window where you need to enter your hall ticket, date of birth and click on the submit

AP ICET seat allotment 2023 phase one result will appear on the screen

Download AP ICET seat allotment 2023 phase one result and save it for future reference

AP ICET seat allotment 2023 phase one result: List of documents required at the time of reporting