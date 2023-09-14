AP ICET 2023 counselling registration for phase one closing today, apply at icet-she.aptonline.in

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK AP ICET 2023 counselling registration closes today, September 14.

AP ICET 2023 counselling registration: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APCHE) is going to close the registration window for AP ICET 2023 counselling today, September 14. All those who are willing to appear in the counselling process for admission into MBA, and MCA courses can do so at the official website, icet-sche.aptonline.in.

According to the official schedule, the verification of the candidates will be done from September 9 to September 16. The web options can be excersied between September 19 and 21. The web options can be changed on September 22.

The phase 1 seat allotment result list will be out on September 25. The candidates whose names mentioned on the allotment list will be required to report to the allotted college on September 26. The classes for the new session will start on September 27.

AP ICET 2023 counselling registration: How to register

Visit the official website of AP ICET, icet-sche.aptonline.in

Click on the notifciation link that reads, 'AP ICET 2023 counselling registration'

Register yourself first and generate credientials

After registration, proceed with your application form

Pay application fee and submit

AP ICET 2023 counselling registration form will appear on the screen

Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference

AP ICET 2023 counselling registration fee

The candidates belonging to the OC/BC category are required to pay Rs. 1200 while it is Rs. 600 for SC/ST/PH category candidates. The application fee can be paid through credit card/debit card/or net banking. Candidates can directly access the AP ICET 2023 counselling registration link by clicking on the provided link.