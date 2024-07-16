AP EAMCET Counselling 2024: First phase seat allotment results to be out today, how to download

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV AP EAMCET Counselling 2024 first-phase seat allotment results today, July 16.

AP EAMCET counselling 2024: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will announce the AP EAMCET counselling seat allotment results today, July 16. All those who have registered for the AP EAMCET counselling 2024 can check their seat allotment results on the official website, eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

In order to download AP EAMCET counselling result 2024, the candidates are required to use their login credentials, such as their registration number, password or date of birth. Candidates can follow the easy steps given below to download their results.

How to download AP EAMCET seat allotment result 2024?

Visit the official website, eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET.

Login using your registration number, password, date of birth

Navigate to seat allotment results

The results for AP EAMCET seat allotment 2024 will appear on screen

Check your college and course allotted

Download and save AP EAMCET seat allotment result for future reference

What's next?

After the announcement of the AP EAMCET counselling 2024 seat allotment list, the candidates will be able to self-report themselves to confirm their allotted seats. The process will remain available from July 17 to 22. As per the schedule, the academic session will commence on July 19.

Documents Required

AP EAMCET 2024 rankcard

AP EAMCET 2024 hall ticket

Memorandum of marks (inter or equivalent)

Proof of date of birth (SSC or equivalent memo)

Transfer certificate

Academic certificates from class 6 to 12th

EWS certificate valid for 2024-25 from MeeSeva/Gram Sachivalayam for OC candidates claiming EWS reservation

Residence certificate for proceeding seven years of the qualifying exam (inter or equivalent) for private candidates

AP residence certificate or residence proof of father/mother for 10 years excluding employment outside the state from Tehsildar for non-local candidates

Integrated community certificate for BC/SC/ST issued by the competent authority

Income Certificate of parents from all sources issued on or after January 2021, or white ration card for those claiming tuition fee reimbursement

Local status certificate, wherever applicable

What is AP EAMCET?

The AP EAPCET exam is the entrance test for admission into various undergraduate courses such as B.Tech, B.Sc (Agriculture), B.Sc (Horticulture), B.V.Sc & A.H, B.Pharm, and B.Sc (Nursing). It is conducted separately for Engineering and Agriculture & Pharmacy streams, providing aspiring students with opportunities across various disciplines in Andhra Pradesh.