AIIMS INI CET January 2024 registration: Last date extended till October 14, details here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE AIIMS INI CET January 2024 exam registration date extended.

AIIMS INI CET January 2024: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has released the revised schedule for INI CET for admission to various medical courses including Masters of Surgery, Doctor of Medicine, Doctorate of Medicine, Masters of Chirurige, and Masters of Dental Surgery.

According to the revised schedule, the last date for submitting the applications for INICET January 2024 session has been extended to October 14. Now, the candidates can edit and submit their applications between September 30 to October 14 at the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in.

AIIMS INI CET January 2024: When will the exam be conducted?

AIIMS INI CET January 2024 exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 5 in computer-based Test mode. The admit cards for the same are expected to be released on October 30. Candidates will be able to check the details on the official website.

AIIMS INI CET January 2024: How to register

Visit the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in

Click on the registration page

Fill out the details and generate credentials

After registration, log in using the credentials

Fill out the application form carefully

Upload all necessary documents, pay the application fee and click on 'submit'

AIIMS INI CET January 2024 application form will appear on the screen

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

Direct link to register for INICET January 2024

Candidates are required to upload their category certificates. The OBC-NCL certificates should have been issued between November 6, 2022, to November 5, 2023, and the certificates for the EWS category must be valid for the financial year 2023-24. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.