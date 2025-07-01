75 NEET aspirants in Indore, Ujjain to re‑sit for exam after Madhya Pradesh court verdict The MP High Court has made a significant ruling regarding NEET UG 2025. The court has instructed NTA to re-conduct the examination for candidates affected by the power outage.

New Delhi:

The Madhya Pradesh High Court instructed the National Testing Agency to hold the NEET UG 2025 re-examination for candidates affected by a power outage at exam centres in Indore and Ujjain, as reported by Live Law. Justice Subodh Abhyankar issued the order permitting a batch of writ petitions filed by the affected candidates, ruling in favour of the students and noting that they were put at a disadvantage due to circumstances beyond their control. The Court observed that these unequal conditions infringed upon Article 14 of the Constitution, which ensures the right to equality.

How many candidates will get the benefit?

Petitioners' lawyer, Mridul Bhatnagar, stated that he has received a copy of the court's order dated June 23. He mentioned that this order will benefit approximately 75 candidates who appeared for the NEET-UG exam in Indore and Ujjain, where examination centres experienced power outages.

What did the court say in the order?

In its order, the single bench stated, "This Court is of the considered opinion that having heard the petitioners, a case for interference under Article 14 is made out, as despite no fault of theirs, they were placed at a disadvantage due to the power cut. This situation was not present in other examination centers and even in the same examination center, where some candidates were seated in favourable locations with adequate natural light."

Who will be eligible to appear in NEET UG 2025 re-exam?

The High Court, while accepting the petitions, ordered the NTA to conduct a re-examination of the affected candidates as soon as possible and to announce the results. The bench clarified that its order would apply only to those candidates who filed their petitions before June 3, the date when the provisional answer key for the NEET-UG exam was released.