UP BEd JEE 2020: UP BEd JEE 2020 Entrance Exam date announced. Check details for UP BEd JEE admit card 2020

UP BEd JEE 2020: The Lucknow University has released the UP BEd JEE exam date 2020 for the UP BEd JEE 2020 entrance exam. Candidates who are preparing for the UP BEd JEE 2020 entrance exam should note that the UP BEd JEE 2020 entrance exam was scheduled to be held on April 8, however, the same was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown. Now that the lockdown has been lifted, the University of Lucknow has now decided to conduct the UP BEd JEE 2020 entrance exam.

Students should note that the complete information regarding the UP BEd JEE 2020 entrance exam is available on Lucknow University's official website lkouniv.ac.in/en/article/bedadmission2020.

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the Lucknow University has also said that the UP BEd JEE 2020 will be conducted following all safety measures and social distancing norms, as prescribed by the health department.

UP BEd JEE Exam Date 2020

Candidates who are preparing for UP BEd JEE 2020 should note that according to a release by the Lucknow University, the UP BEd JEE 2020 entrance exam will now be conducted on July 29, 2020. Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the UP BEd JEE 2020 entrance exam was earlier postponed twice and hence, the Lucknow University was to announce the UP BEd JEE exam date 2020.

The UP BEd JEE 2020 entrance exam, earlier scheduled for April 8 was later shifted for April 22. However, the UP BEd JEE 2020 was once again postponed due to the lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak. Due to the lockdown, several candidates had also requested for the change of their exam centres.

UP BEd JEE Admit Card 2020

Candidates preparing for UP BEd JEE 2020 should note that the Lucknow University has yet not issued a specific date for the release of UP BEd JEE Admit Card 2020. All candidates are requested to keep a watch on the official website for more information.

