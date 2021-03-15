Image Source : FILE PHOTO NEET PG 2021: Registration process ends today. Direct link to apply

NEET PG 2021: The online registration process for the NEET PG 2021 examination will end today (March 15). The National Board of Examinations (NBE) began the application process for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test - Post Graduate (NEET-PG) 2021 on February 23.

Candidates who are preparing for the NEET PG exam can apply online by visiting the official website-- nbe.edu.in till 11:55 pm.

The NBE will conduct the NEET PG 2021 examination on April 18 in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The admit card for the NEET PG will be released on April 12. The result of the NEET PG 2021 examination is scheduled to be announced on May 31, 2021.

The entrance examination is conducted for admission to MD/MS/PG Diploma Courses for the 2021 academic session.

NEET PG 2021: How to apply

1. Visit the official website-- nbe.edu.in

2. Click on the link, "NEET PG 2021"

3. Register yourself and fill in the application form

4. Upload the necessary documents and make the payment

5. Once done, click on submit and download the confirmation page

6. Take a print out for future reference

Candidates will be allowed to make corrections in their application forms between March 19 and 21, while the final edit window to correct photograph, signature, and thumb impression will remain open from April 2 to 4, 2021.

