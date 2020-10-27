Image Source : GOOGLE NEET counselling 2020: MCC registration for AIG to begin today at mcc.nic.in. Check process

NEET counselling 2020: Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will begin NEET UG Counselling 2020 for the current academic year 2020-21 for the All-India Quota based on the NEET 2020 result on its official website. Candidates who are eligible are required to register online on mcc.nic.in. MCC had released the schedule on October 23 in which it had revealed that the counselling process will begin from today.

The registration process for the first round of counselling for undergraduate admission to MBBS and BDS seats under the 15% All India Quota will go on until November 2. This means candidates will be allowed to fill the choices of course and colleges according their preferences from October 28 to November 2, 2020. The choice locking will begin at 4pm and will close at 11:59 pm on November 2, 2020. The first allotment result will be announced on November 5, 2020.

Candidates may please note that MCC would be conducting the counselling for the admission to Central Universities (Aligarh Muslim University/ Banaras Hindu University/ University of Delhi/ Faculty of Dentistry, Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi), (wards of ESIC insured persons) seats of colleges under Employee State Insurance Corporation and Armed Forces Medical College, Pune. Furthermore, counselling for admissions to AIIMS MBBS and JIPMER MBBS program would also be conducted by MCC.

A candidate can submit NEET-UG Counselling, 2020 application/registration form only once. Any candidate found to have submitted more than one application/registration form for NEET-UG Counselling, 2020 will be debarred from NEET-UG Counselling allotment process, his/her candidature will be cancelled and further action as deemed appropriate by the MCC of DGHS, MoHFW shall be taken.

NTA had declared the NEET 2020 result on October 17. A total number 771,500 candidates or 56.44% of candidates who had appeared for the exam cleared it and are now eligible to participate in the counselling process.

NEET 2020 UG Counselling – Documents required

Admit Cards of Exam issued by NTA.

Result/ Rank letter issued by NTA.

Date of Birth Certificate (if Metric Certificate does not bear the same) (iv) Class 10th Certificate

Class 10+2 Certificate

Class 10+2 Marks Sheet

Eight (8) Passport size photograph same as affixed on the application form.

Provisional allotment letter generated on-line.

Proof of identity (Aadhar/ PAN/ Driving Licence/ Passport)

For NRI/ OCI candidates appearing for Deemed Universities - confirmation as listed by MCC

Category and Disability certificates – if applicable.

How to register for NEET counselling 2020:

Visit the official website at mcc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “UG Medical Counselling”

On the left side, click on the link that reads, ‘New Registration’

Fill in all the requisite information and submit

A new Roll No. and Password will be generated. Use these credentials to register for NEET Counselling.

Revisit the web portal and select ‘Candidate login’.

Key in your credentials and login

Fill in all the necessary details and submit

Verify the information and click on ‘Confirm Registration’.

A Registration Slip will be generated. Now you can take a printout of the registration page

After registration, pay the application fee

Fill the choices of course and colleges according their preferences

Latest Education News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage