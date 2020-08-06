Image Source : FILE Mumbai University First Merit List 2020: Jai Hind to St Xavier; top colleges releases cut-off list. Find links

Mumbai University First Merit List 2020 Out: Mumbai University has released the first merit list or cutoffs list for undergraduate admissions on its official website. The Mumbai University First Merit List 2020 is uploaded online on the official website of the affiliated colleges of the varsity. The candidates who have applied for the admissions to Mumbai University UG courses can check the cut-offs at different colleges by logging on to the websites – mu.ac.in of respective colleges that they applied to.

Candidates need to go through the process to view the merit list below. There would be three merit lists released by the varsity as per schedule.

St Xavier's College First Merit List Out

St Xavier's College has released the first merit list for BCom, BA, BSc, BMS/BA MCJ (earlier BMM) and other programmes. Students can visit the official website of the St Xavier's College -- xaviers.edu - to check the first merit list 2020-21 for UG admissions.

Wilson College First Merit List Out

Wilson College has released the first merit list for BA, BSc, BAMMC, BMS, BSc.IT, BAF and other programmes. Students can visit the official website of the Wilson College - wilsoncollege.edu - to check the first merit list 2020-21 for UG admissions.

DG Ruparel College Cut-off 2020-21 Out

DG Ruparel College has released the cut-off for First Merit List 2020-21 on its official website - ruparel.edu. Students who have applied for the UG admission in Mumbai colleges can check the cut-offs on the official website of the Ruparel College

Jai Hind College First Merit List Out

Jai Hind College has released the first merit list and wait list for admission to various courses. The students can visit the official website of the college - jaihindcollege.com - to check the list.

KC College First Merit List Out

Kishinchand Chellaram College (KC College) has also released the first merit list of this year for UG admissions. The students can visit the official website of the College - kccollege.edu.in - to check their name in the merit list.

HR College of Commerce & Economics First Merit List Released

The HR College of Commerce & Economics has also released the First Merit List on its official website - hrcollege.edu.

The first merit list which was originally scheduled to be released at 7 pm on August 4 and is now being released at 11 am today. The final date to get the documents verified is on August 10 (up to 3 pm). The second merit list will be released at 7 pm on August 11. The procedure of verification and payment for the same will be followed until August 17 (up to 3 pm). The third merit list will be released on August 17. The verification and payment procedure for the same will continue till August 21 (up to 3 pm).

