KEAM 2020 rank list to be released today. Here's how to download

Image Source : PTI KEAM 2020 rank list to be released today

The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations, Kerala will release the KEAM 2020 rank list today (Thursday). Candidates who had applied for Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical should note that they can download their KEAM rank list from the official website of CEE. For the convenience of candidates, the steps to check and download the KEAM 2020 rank list have been shared below.

The KEAM exam result was released on September 9, 2020. Earlier, the EE had earlier issued a notification which states that the KEAM 2020 rank list was prepared by giving equal weightage to marks obtained by the candidates in the Engineering entrance test (Paper I and Paper II combined) and the marks/grade obtained in the subjects of Physics, Mathematics and Chemistry in the final year of the qualifying exam, i.e., Plus Two or equivalent.

KEAM 2020 rank list: How to download

1. Visit the official website ceekerala.gov.in

2. Enter your application number and other details required

3. Click on the link that reads 'Marks Submission for Engg'

4. Your KEAM rank list 2020 will be displayed on the screen

5. Download the KEAM rank list and take a print of the same for future reference

For candidates who had not studied Chemistry on Plus Two or equivalent, marks obtained in Computer Science/Biotechnology will be considered for KEAM 2020 rank list.

For candidates who had not studied Chemistry/Computer Science/Biotechnology, marks secured in the Biology exam pf Plus Two was considered.

Latest Education News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage