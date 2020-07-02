Image Source : FILE ICAI CA Exam 2020: ICAI likely to cancel Chartered Accountancy exams, hearing on July 10

ICAI CA Exam 2020: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is likely to cancel Chartered Accountancy (CA) exams 2020 scheduled from July 29-August 16 due to coronavirus pandemic. The ICAI's counsel told a bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar that cases of coronavirus have increased and some of the states have extended the restrictions imposed amid the spike in the number of infection.

He sought time from the bench, also comprising Justices Dinesh Maheshwari and Sanjiv Khanna, for contacting examination centres to access the ground situation and explore the feasibility of conducting the exams.

According to News18 report, the ICAI will inform the apex court about its final decision CA exams on July 10 after consulting with all states.

"It is mindful of spike in Covid-19 cases in various states and might not go ahead with exam," said the ICAI.

According to media reports, the ICAI had received several emails and requests from candidates regarding cancellation of exams due to Covid-19 pandemic.

The top court was hearing through video conferencing a plea which has challenged the 'opt out' option provided by the ICAI to the candidates alleging that it "arbitrarily" discriminates between the aspirants in the May cycle of CA examination.

The apex court, after hearing the submissions, said it would hear the matter on July 10.

In a hearing held on June 29, Monday, the Supreme Court had asked ICAI to submit fresh notification specifying the extension of opt-out deadline and allowing students to opt-out of the July 2020 session midway due to any corona related issues.

On June 15, ICAI announced opt out facility from the July session and appear for the November session. However, students staged a protest and a petition was filed in the Supreme Court challenging the ICAI's decision.

Calling 'Opt-Out' scheme as a 'violation of fundamental rights of students, PIL filed by Alakh Alok Srivastava on behalf of ‘India Wide Parents Association’, said that ICAI announced it will conduct the May 2020 cycle Chartered Accountants examination between July 29 to August 16.

A bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari, and Sanjiv Khanna had directed the ICAI to allow students to opt-out of the exams scheduled from July 29-August 16 due to rising coronavirus cases. "This option should be kept open till the last week as the situation is not static. It is dynamic," noted the bench.

The court had also directed the ICAI to issue fresh guidelines regarding the exams by incorporating the suggestions made during the hearing.

