Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY West Bengal Board Exam 2023: To begin on March 14 for class 12 | Details

West Bengal Board Exam 2023: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education will commence the West Bengal Board Exam for Class 12 from March 14 this year. Over 8 lakh students are estimated to write papers this year. Last year, the number of students who appeared for the class 12th West Bengal Board Exam was 7.45 lakh. The exam for the class 12th students will be conducted in 2349 venues from March 14 to 27. To prohibit cheating during the examination CCTV surveillance and metal detectors are installed in every exam centre.

The number of girls will be higher by 1.27 lakh, 57.43 percent of the total candidates, the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education that conducts the election said on Friday. Last year, 54.79 percent of the total examinees were girls, Council President Chiranjib Bhattacharya informed during a press meet organised earlier.

West Bengal Board Exam 2023

The exams will be held in 2349 venues from March 14 to 27. Bhattacharya said 206 venues have been declared as sensitive ones where there will be a three-layer screening system to prevent mobile phones or any electronic gadget from being sneaked inside the exam hall to avert any malpractices.

CCTV surveillance and metal detectors

There will be CCTV surveillance and metal detectors in every venue. In a first, the Council has decided to use Radio Frequency Detector (RFD) to track the presence of any mobile or other electronic gadgets in some of the 206 sensitive venues as and when required, Bhattacharya said.

To a question, he said the majority of the sensitive venues are located in the Malda district. Candidates or anyone else involved in the exam process in the venues will not be allowed to leave their seats before the passage of one hour of the exams from 10 am.

The measures came in the wake of reports of purported images of question papers that have surfaced on social media sometimes after the class 10 state board exam started this year and in past years. The Council, however, did not refer to that issue.