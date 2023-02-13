Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY UP Board Admit Card 2023: Anytime soon on upmsp.edu.in | Updates on Roll Numbers HERE

UP Board Admit Card 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is expected to release the admit cards for UP Board Classes 10 and 12 students soon on the official website. The UP Board Exam 2023 for classes 10 and 12 is scheduled to commence on February 16, 2023. It is expected that the admit cards of the candidates appearing for the UP Board Exams 2023 will be released soon on the official website- upmsp.edu.in. Check here for the latest updates on the hall tickets for UP Board 2023.

Regular category candidates appearing for the Uttar Pradesh UP Board Exam 2023 will be provided with their admit cards in their respective schools. The schools will be able to download the admit cards of the regular category students using school login credentials. However, the private category students will need to download their admit cards from the official website- upmsp.edu.in.

UPMSP UP Board Exam 2023: Classes 10 and 12 Roll Number

Once the admit cards of the candidates get released, the schools will be able to download the hall tickets of their students. The Roll Number of the students will be mentioned in the admit cards. Carrying the admit cards to the exam centre is mandatory for all the students appearing for the UP Board Exam 2023.

UPMSP UP Board Exam 2023: Date Sheet

As per the date sheet released by the UP Board, the board exams for class 10 will start from February 16, 2023, to March 3, 2023. From February 16, 2023, to March 4, 2023, the board exams for class 12 will be held.

