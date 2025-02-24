UP Board 2025 exam for 10th, and 12th begins today under strict measures - guidelines for students and parents UP Board 2025 exams for 10th, and 12th began today, February 24. Students taking these exams are advised to follow the guidelines shared by the UP Board; failing to do so could have consequences. Check details here.

The UP Board 2025 exams for classes 10 and 12 began today, February 24, under strict surveillance. The class 10 exams commenced with Hindi and Healthcare papers, while the Intermediate exams started with Hindi and Military Science papers. The first shift exam began at 8:30 am and will finish at 11:45 pm. The second shift exam is scheduled from 2 PM to 5:15 PM. According to official data, over 54.37 lakh students are participating in the UP Board 10th and 12th exams, with 27.32 lakh students taking the UP Board Class 10 exams 2025 and 27.05 lakh students writing the UP Board 12th exams 2025. These exams will continue until March 12, 2025, presenting a challenging but crucial period for students.

Students taking these exams are advised to follow the guidelines shared by the UP Board to avoid last-minute confusion. In this article, we have provided all the essential information that every UP Board 2025 student should know before sitting for the exam.

UP Board Exam 2025 Class 10, 12 Guidelines

Students appearing for the UP Board Exam 2025 for Classes 10 and 12 should adhere to the guidelines listed below while taking the exam.

- Students are advised to arrive at the designated exam centre at least 30 minutes prior to the exam.

- Carry UP Board 10th and 12th admit cards along with a valid school ID to the exam centre.

- Electronic devices such as watches, Bluetooth headsets, or other gadgets are strictly prohibited during the UP Board exams. Students should ensure they are not bringing any such items into the exam hall.

- Students should wear their school uniforms as part of their dress code for the exams.

- Read and understand the instructions on the UP Board question paper and answer booklet once seated at their designated desk.