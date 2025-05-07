Schools, colleges to remain shut in J-K's Baramulla, other places on Thursday after Operation Sindoor Schools around Awantipora and Srinagar Airport in Jammu and Kashmir will remain closed on Thursday. The directive has been issued as a precautionary measure after Operation Sindoor.

Srinagar:

All schools, colleges and educational institutions will remain shut in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla, Kupwara and Gurez on Thursday in view of the prevailing situation after Operation Sindoor. Moreover, the schools around Awantipora and Srinagar Airport will also remain closed on Thursday. The directive has been issued as a precautionary measure.

All educational institutions in five border districts of the Jammu were closed on Wednesday in the wake of prevailing situation in the region.

In retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack, Indian armed forces early on Wednesday morning carried out missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base in Muridke.

"In view of the prevailing situation, all schools, colleges and educational institutions in Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Rajouri and Poonch will remain closed today," Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar said on X.

The military strikes were carried out under ‘Operation Sindoor’, just two weeks after the massacre of 26 civilians in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

In the meantime, the Kashmir University also postponed all its examinations scheduled for the day and said revised dates for the postponed papers shall be notified separately. Apart from this, the Cluster University also postponed all examinations scheduled for the day.

Apart from Jammu and Kashmir, all schools in border districts of Pathankot, Fazilka, Amritsar and Gurdaspur in Punjab were closed on Wednesday, and officials said all schools in Pathankot will also remain shut for the next 72 hours.

Moreover, all schools have been closed in four border districts of Rajasthan – Ganganagar, Bikaner, Jaisalmer and Barmer districts.