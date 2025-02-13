School holiday declared in West Bengal, Telangana today for Shab-e-Barat, Panchanan Barma Jayanti

Follow us on Image Source : FILE School holiday declared in West Bengal, Telangana.

School holiday latest news: School holidays have been declared in West Bengal and Telangana on 13 and 14 February 2025 for Shab-e-Barat and Panchanan Barma Jayanti. Previously only 14 February was noted as a holiday for Shab-e-Barat, but after confirming the festival's date as 13 February, a holiday was also designated for that day. 14 February is a holiday for the celebration of Thakur Panchanan Barma's birth anniversary. Hence, all government offices, schools, and institutions in West Bengal will be closed on both days, and along with the weekend on 15 and 16 February, this means government employees get a four-day break.

In this regard, the West Bengal government announced that all state-run offices, schools, and institutions will remain closed on 13 and 14 February 2025 for Shab-e-Barat and Panchanan Barma Jayanti.

As per the his decision, all government offices, local bodies, statutory bodies, boards, corporations, undertakings owned by the state government, and all educational institutions will remain closed on both days. Moreover as February 15 and 16 fall on a Saturday and Sunday, government employees will get an extended four-day break.

School holiday in Telangana

Apart from West Bengal, the Telangana government has also declared school holiday on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat. Even as 14 February has been declared an optional holiday, many schools in Hyderabad and other districts are expected to remain closed on this day. Apart from this, 15 February has been declared a government holiday for the birth anniversary of Sant Sewalal Maharaj.

Moreover, as 16 February being a Sunday, schools in Telangana will also have a three-day holiday.

Know all about Shab-e-Barat

it should be noted that the Shab-e-Barat is an important Islamic festival that is celebrated 15th night of the Islamic month of Sha’ban. The occasion is believed to be a night of forgiveness and mercy, during which people offer prayers, seek blessings, and remember their ancestors. All Muslims brothers and sisters spend the night in prayer at mosques and homes, asking for forgiveness and guidance.