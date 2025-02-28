Rajasthan Board RBSE 2025 admit card out for 10th, and 12th, direct download link here Rajasthan Board RBSE 2025 admit cards out for 10th, and 12th have been released by the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan. The link to the admit cards can be accessed at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Check direct link here.

Rajasthan Board RBSE 2025: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan has released the admit cards for the RBSE Board Exams Class 10 and 12 admit cards. School authorities can download Rajasthan Board RBSE 2025 exam admit cards using their registration number, date of birth and other details on the login page available on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Regular students can collect their hall tickets from their respective schools, while private candidates can collect them from the forwarding officer, where the application was filled. To download Rajasthan Board RBSE 2025 exam admit cards, the students are required to visit the official website.

How to download Rajasthan Board RBSE 2025 admit card?

Visit the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Navigate the link to the 'Rajasthan Board admit card'.

It will redirect you to a window where you need to enter the student's roll number and date of birth.

Admit card will be displayed on your screen.

Click on download link and save it on your desktop.

Direct link to download RBSE Rajasthan Board admit cards for 10th, and 12th

RBSE has set up a 24x7 control room to ensure the successful conduct of 10th, and 12th exams. This room will be active from March 1 (6 am) to April 9. For more information related to this, candidates can visit the official website.

Exam Schedule

Rajasthan Board 10th and 12th exams will be conducted between March and April. The 10th exam will start on March 7 and end on April 5 while the 12th exam will start on March 6 and end on April 09. A total of 1,939,645 students have registered for the exam, which includes 1,062,341 students from class 10 and a total of 866,270 students who registered for the 12th exam.