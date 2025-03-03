Punjab Board 2025: PSEB cancels class 12 English paper after paper leak, check details The Punjab School Education Board has cancelled the class 12 English paper held on February 28. This decision follows an investigation report prepared by the flying squad sent by the board.

The Punjab School Education Board has cancelled the class 12 English paper that was held on February 28. The examination at Talwandi Bhai 2 Senior Secondary School, located in District Ferozepur, was cancelled due to mass cheating. This decision affected 115 students at centre number 220681. This decision follows an investigation report prepared by the flying squad sent by the board.

On the day of the English paper exam, a team of 13 members from the flying squad, accompanied by police protection, monitored the schools. Their reports indicated that mass cheating occurred at the Talwandi Bhai 2 Senior Secondary School, leading to the cancellation of the exam.

Punjab Class 12 Board English paper new date

As of now, the board has not announced a new date for the Class 12 English paper. It is expected that the board will provide this information in due course. Students and parents are encouraged to stay in touch with school authorities or check the official PSEB website for the latest updates. Punjab Board Class 12 exams 2025 are underway. The last date of the exam is April 4, 2025. PSEB Class 12 practical exams 2025 were conducted between February 27 and March 4, 2025. For the smooth conduction of the exams, the board has set up around 2,300 exam centres across the state and deployed 278 flying teams.

