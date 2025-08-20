Noida school holiday: Schools in Gautam Budh Nagar to remain closed tomorrow for this reason, details inside Schools will remain closed on Thursday in Gautam Buddh Nagar on account of Guru Dronacharya Mela at Dankaur. To avoid traffic congestion during the mela and also for the safety of school students, the district administration has directed schools to remain shut on August 21.

Noida:

Attention students. Schools will remain closed on Thursday in Gautam Buddh Nagar on account of Guru Dronacharya Mela at Dankaur. The development comes as special fairs and festivals are being organised every year at the Guru Dronacharya temple at Dankaur in Greater Noida. To avoid traffic congestion during the mela and also for the safety of school students, the district administration has directed schools to remain shut on August 21.

Next school holiday on Ganesh Chaturthi

Apart from this holiday, school students will get another holiday on Ganesh Chaturthi which falls next week on Wednesday, August 27. Moreover, students will get another holiday on August 26 as Onam is slated to begin on this day. Schools will remain closed in India on this occasion.

Know all about Guru Dronacharya Mela

Guru Dronacharya Mela is being organised in the name of Guru Dronacharya, who was the teacher of Kauravas and Pandavas during the Mahabharata period. Being held in large scale, many roads are closed due to the crowd in the Guru Dronacharya Mela. The fair generally is being held for 10 days in the premises of Shri Drona Natya Shala. Many cultural programmes and competitions are held at the fair.

Schools, colleges closed in September 2023 for Dronacharya Mela

Schools and colleges in Noida and Greater Noida were also closed on September 12, 2023 for 'Guru Dronacharya Mela'. In this regard, the District Inspector of School (DIOS) Dharamveer Singh had issued an official release stating that all government and private schools, colleges, universities and other educational institutions will remain shut due to the mela.

As per the notification, the schools were asked to share information about holiday with the parents of the children studying in their schools by sending a message.

In the order, Singh had also asked schools to strictly comply with the order and stated that the order is applicable to all schools from nursery to class 12 across all boards government and private colleges, universities and normal classes will resume on Wednesday.

Schools, colleges closed in August 2024 for Dronacharya Mela

All schools in Gautam Budh Nagar were closed on August 30, 2024 for Guru Dronacharya Mela. The District Magistrate's Office issued an order and said there will be no extra classes or practice sessions on campus for that day and all students and parents are advised to stay tuned to the school authorities for more details.

