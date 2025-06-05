Maharashtra FYJC admission 2025: Provisional merit list to release today, when and where to download The Maharashtra FYJC admission 2025 registration window will remain open until 2 pm today, 5 June. All those who have not yet submitted their application forms may do so before the closure of the window. Check the latest updates here.

New Delhi:

The Maharashtra School Education Board is set to close the round 1 registration window for Maharashtra First-Year Junior College (FYJC) admissions today, June 5, at 2 PM. Those who have not yet registered for the Maharashtra Class 11 Admission 2025 can do so before the application window closes. Following this, the board will release a provisional general merit list on the official portal - mahafyjcadmissions.in. Students will be able to raise objections against the FYJC Provisional List 2025 from June 6 to June 7. Authorities will accept objections and correction requests between June 5 and 7. The final merit list will be published on June 8.

According to data, authorities have received 10,85,851 registrations so far for class 11 admission as of June 2. Some reports suggest that there are 20.43 lakh seats available across 9,281 junior colleges in Maharashtra. Of these, 8.5 lakh seats are for Science, 5.40 lakh for Commerce, and 6.50 lakh for Arts. These seats are distributed across 8 divisions, including Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Kolhapur, Amravati, Latur, and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar. The Konkan division is excluded from the Centralised Admission Process (CAP). Many students also faced difficulty while submitting their registration forms for Maharashtra Class 11 admissions. The board has assured them that the problem will be resolved before the publication of merit list.

Maharashtra FYJC admission 2025: How to download?

Go to the official website: mahafyjcadmissions.in. Select the students' zone or location on the homepage. Enter your requried information on the login page. Go to the webpage for the "FYJC Merit List 2025." Maharashtra FYJC Merit List 2025 will show up. Search for your name and other details to see whether you qualify.

The Maharashtra government has modified the admissions procedure for First-Year Junior College (FYJC) for the year 2025. According to the new regulations, minority colleges can release any unfilled reserved seats after the first round of admissions. Following this, junior colleges may redistribute those open seats based on their internal quota. Earlier, this surrender was only allowed after completing all three rounds of the Class 11 admission process. Additionally, the school education department has broadened the eligibility for the 10% in-house quota to cover students from other schools managed by the same educational trust or group within the same district. For more details, visit the official website.