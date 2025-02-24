List of states where board exams are scheduled in March 2025: Check guidelines for students and parents

Advertisement
Board Exam in these states to be held in the coming days
Exams in most states have already started. However, exams in states such as Tripura, Kerala, Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Goa, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Manipur and Andhra Pradesh will begin in the coming days. Students participating in the board exam 2025 are advised to follow guidelines shared by the respective board to avoid last-minute confusion. In this article, we have provided all the required information that every UP Board 2025 student should know before appearing in the exam. 

Guidelines for Students appearing in the 2025 Board Exams: 

Students who will be taking the UP Board Exam 2025 for Classes 10 and 12 should adhere to the following guidelines: 

1. It is essential for students to carry their admit cards along with their school ID to the exam centre.

2. Permitted items at the exam centre include: 

   - Admit cards 

   - School IDs 

   - Transparent stationery pouches 

   - Geometry boxes 

   - Analogue watches 

   - Water bottles 

3. Students are not allowed to bring mobile phones, smartwatches, or calculators, except in approved cases. Textual materials and food items may only be brought in for medical reasons.

4. Students should arrive at the designated exam centre at least 30 minutes prior to the start of the exam.

5. Electronic devices such as Bluetooth gadgets and smartwatches are strictly prohibited during the UP Board exams.

6. Students are required to wear their school uniforms as part of the dress code for the exams.

7. Once seated at their designated desk, students should read and understand the instructions on the UP Board question paper and answer booklet.

State-Wise Board 2025 Exam Schedule

States Class 10th Board Exam Schedule Class 12th Board Exam Schedule
Tripura Board (TBSE) February 25 to March 18, 2025 February 24 to March 22, 2025
Kerala Board March 3 to March 26, 2025 March 3 to March 26, 2025
Punjab Board (PSEB) March 10 to April 4, 2025 February 19 to April 4, 2025
Haryana Board (HBSE) February 28 to March 19, 2025 February 27 to April 2, 2025
Madhya Pradesh Board (MPBSE) February 27 to March 21, 2025 February 25 to March 25, 2025
Gujarat Board (GSEB) February 27 to March 10, 2025 February 27 to March 17, 2025
Goa Board (GBSHSE) March 1 to March 20, 2025 February 10 to February 28, 2025
Chhattisgarh Board (CGBSE) March 3 to March 24, 2025 March 1 to 28, 2025
Himachal Pradesh Board (HPBOSE) March 4 to March 24, 2025 March 4 to March 24, 2025
Rajasthan Board (RBSE) March 6 to April 4, 2025 March 6 to April 7, 2025
Andhra Pradesh Board (BSEAP) March 17 to March 31, 2025 March 3 to 20, 2025
KSEAB Karnataka Board Exam 2025 March 21 to April 4, 2025 March 1 to 20, 2025
TBSE Telangana Board Exam 2025 March 21 to April 4, 2025 1st Year: March 5 to 24, 2025

nd Year: March 6 to 25, 2025
TNDGE Tamil Nadu Board Exam 2025 March 28 to April 15, 2025 March 3 to 25, 2025
NIOS Class 10th Date Sheet 2025 Mar-25 April 2025 (April session)
Manipur Board Exam 2025 Feb-25 February 17 to March 26, 2025

