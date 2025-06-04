JNVST Class 6 Admission 2026-27: Registration begins, how to apply online? JNVST Class 6 Admission 2026-27 registration process has started. Parents and guardians who are seeking their child to enrol on class 6 can submit applications through the official websites — navodaya.gov.in and cbseitms.rcil.gov.in. Check details here.

New Delhi:

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has started the registration process for admission to Class 6 in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) for the 2026–27 academic session. Parents and guardians who are seeking their children online can submit applications through the official websites — navodaya.gov.in and cbseitms.rcil.gov.in. The last date to submit the online application is July 29, 2025.

Important dates to remember

Last Date to apply - 29-07-2025

Downloading of Admit Card - Will be Communicated Later

Date of Exam - Will be Communicated Later

Declaration of result - Will be Communicated Later

Who is eligible?

Candidates who have passed class V before the session 2025-26 or repeated candidates are not allowed. Admission of the candidate to class VI in a JNV is district-specific. A candidate who is studying class V in a district is allowed to apply for admission to JNV in the same district only. Only the Bonafide resident candidates from the district concerned where the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya has been located and studying class V in the same district are eligible to apply for admission to JNVs through JNVST. A candidate seeking admission to class VI must have studied and passed class III, IV & V from a Govt. /Govt.. aided/recognised school spending one full academic session.

JNVST Class 6 Admission 2026-27: How to fill application form?

Visit the official website - cbseitms.rcil.gov.in.

Click on 'Registration for Class VI JNVST (2026-27)'.

It will redirect you to the login page.

Now, you need to provide mandatory information related to the admission and link the application form with aadhaar number.

Now you need to provide your basic details of the candidate to register.

On registration, proceed with the application form.

Fill out the applicationn form carefully.

Upload documents, pay application form and submit.

Take a printout of the application form for future reference.

Documents required

Candidate's signature. (Size of signature should be between 10-100 kb.)

Parent's signature. (Size of signature should be between 10-100 kb.)

Candidate's photograph. (Size of image should be between 10-100 kb.)

Category Certificate (SC/ST/OBC).In case of OBC category, only CENTRAL OBC certificate issued by the competent Govt. authority is accepted. (Size of image should be between 50-300 kb.)

Residence Certificate of the parent Issued by competent Government Authority if candidate does not possess Aadhaar Number.

Direct link to apply online