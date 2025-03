Himachal Pradesh Board 2025: HPBOSE reschedules class 12 English paper, check new date The Himachal Pradesh Board 2025 class 12 exam date for the English paper has been rescheduled. Students who are going to appear for inter exam can check the new schedule here.

Himachal Pradesh Board 2025: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has rescheduled the class 12th English paper date. According to the schedule, the Class 12 English exam will now be conducted on March 25. Earlier, it was scheduled for March 8. The exam will be conducted in the second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm. This change has been made due to a suspected paper leak.