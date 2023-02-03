Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY HBSE Date Sheet 2023: Haryana Board Exam timetable revised for classes 10, 12 | Check Here

HBSE Date Sheet 2023: The date sheet for the Haryana Board Exam 2023 has been revised. Recently, the Board of School Education (BSEH) released the revised timetable for classes 10 and 12. The timetable has been revised for Academic/Open School/Regular/Re-appear/Additional/Improvement/Mercy Chance. The students who will appear for the Haryana Board Exam can check the full schedule on the official website bseh.org.in.

Revised Timetable

HBSE Date Sheet 2023: Revised Date Sheet

As per the latest date sheet released by the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH), the class 10 board exam will start on February 27, 2023. However, the end dates for the board exam for both classes are different. The Class 10 Board Exam will conclude on March 25, 2023, whereas, the Class 12 Board Exam will end on March 28, 2023.

HBSE Date Sheet 2023: Exam

As per the revised exam schedule, the HBSE Haryana Board Exam 2023 will be conducted in a single shift. The shift timing will be 12:30 PM to 03:30 PM.