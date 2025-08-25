Ganesh Chaturthi school holiday: Schools to remain closed on August 27 in these states, check full list Ganesh Chaturthi school holiday: Ganesh Chaturthi is observed in the western and southern parts of India. Hence, these regions will have schools and other institutions closure as per the notification by the state government. However, there will be no national holiday across India on this occasion.

Attention students! Schools will remain closed on Ganesh Chaturthi in several states like Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh as these states state observe Ganesh Chaturthi with a public holiday. Official notifications about school holidays have been issued from state education departments or respective school boards closer to the festival date.

However, students and parents should consult official school calendars, state education department websites for the latest information on holidays and academic schedules.

Ganesh Chaturthi a public holiday?

Ganesh Chaturthi is observed in the western and southern parts of India. Hence, these regions will have schools and other institutions closure as per the notification by the state government. However, there will be no national holiday across India on this occasion.

Ganesh Chaturthi: Schools closed in Goa

Schools, colleges, and all other educational institutions in Goa will observe a holiday on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi as it is greatly observed in the region. In this regard, Goa has issued a directive announcing the closure of schools and colleges to allow students and staff to participate in the festivities of Ganesh Chaturthi, a significant Hindu festival celebrated with great devotion in the state.

Ganesh Chaturthi: Schools closed in Maharshtra

Schools, colleges, and all educational institutes will remain closed in Maharashtra as the state will observe a holiday for Ganesh Chaturthi due to its cultural and religious significance. During this time, the closure of schools facilitates the family participation in traditional prayers, rituals, and community gatherings, thereby promoting unity and devotion across the state.

Ganesh Chaturthi: Schools closed in Karnataka

Schools, colleges and all coaching centres will remain closed in Karnataka as the state will observe a holiday on Auguist 27. In this regard, an order has been issued by the state government of Karnataka. The school closure will allow students, teachers, and staff to participate in the festivities associated with the Ganesha Chaturthi. Students must be aware that the Ganesh Chaturthi is a significant festival in Karnataka, marked by the installation of Ganesha idols in homes and public pandals, elaborate prayers, cultural programs, and community gatherings.

