Delhi School Admission 2025: First draw of lots for EWS admissions to be out today - when and where to check

Delhi School Admission 2025: The first draw of lots for admissions under the EWS category for the academic session 2025-26 will be released today, March 5. Delhi's Education Minister, Ashish Sood, confirmed this latest update on admissions on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. The draw will be conducted in the Conference Room of the Education Department at the Old Secretariat.

Addressing the conference, Sood stated, "The draw of lots for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) will take place at the Old Secretariat on Wednesday at 2:30 pm in the presence of parents." He further noted that the process will be completely transparent and conducted in the presence of parents and media representatives. Additionally, considering the limited space at the venue, he added that multiple television screens will be installed to ensure better visibility for parents attending the event, as reported by PTI.

2.5 lakh applications received so far, income eligibility increased

According to official data, a total of 2.5 lakh applications have been received, and the draw of lots will be conducted for the admission of 38,000 students. "The income eligibility limit for admission under the EWS category has been increased to Rs 5 lakh," he added.

Draw of lots to be broadcast on television

To ensure transparency in the Delhi EWS Admission 2025, the education minister stated that the computerized draw of lots will be broadcast on television, following a standard SOP prepared for the process.

Earlier, the EWS students faced difficulties in securing admission and to address this issue, selected students will now receive a slip after document verification, which no school will be allowed to deny, he said, reported PTI. Sood reiterated that the Delhi government is committed to transparency and efficiency across all sectors, and the results of these efforts will be evident soon.