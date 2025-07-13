CBSE asks schools to conduct NIOS Public Exams 2025, here's what official notice says CBSE has issued a circular urging its affiliated schools to conduct the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) exam in October-November.

New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has requested its affiliated schools to conduct the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) exams. The NIOS 2025 examinations are scheduled to take place in October and November.

What does the official notice say?

According to the official notice, "The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) is an autonomous body under the Department of School Education, Ministry of Education, Government of India. It conducts public examinations twice a year, in April-May and October-November, for Secondary (10th) and Senior Secondary (12th) levels, as well as Vocational Courses. NIOS is the largest open and distance education system, catering to the needs of the most disadvantaged sections of society."

"Every year, NIOS utilizes the services and infrastructure of schools affiliated with CBSE to conduct its examinations. The next public examinations for NIOS are scheduled for October and November 2025", the official notice further reads.

Board requests schools to support this initiative

Further, the board has requested schools to support this initiative by registering themselves online at exams.nios.ac.in. School heads will have to visit the official website and click on the examination centre link on the homepage,and complete the registration form. ''I would request you to kindly extend your cooperation and convey your consent for the conduct of Public Examinations through the registration link https://exams.nios.ac.in/ >> Examination Centre >> Register Now.'', the official notice reads.