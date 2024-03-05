BSEB 2024: Bihar Board releases warning against fraudulent calls claiming to raise marks

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Bihar Board releases warning notice

BSEB Result 2024 soon: After receiving various reports from students and parents regarding the people pretending to be committee members and promising to raise marks in the board exams. The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released a cautionary notice regarding this. The board reassured that the answer sheets for Bihar class 10th, and 12th are securely maintained and no alterations are possible. The board has further appealed to the students and parents to file an FIR to the cyber cell against the person calling.

What was said in the notice?

It has come to the board's attention that there are fraudulent individuals pretending to be committee members, who are soliciting money from the public through calls. These individuals falsely promise to increase students' marks in the 2024 intermediate and annual secondary exams, the official notice reads. The board would like to clarify that these claims are entirely false, unwanted, and illegal. It's crucial to take strict action against these anti-social elements, who are behaving in an unethical manner.

The board has emphasized that the answer sheets for the class 10th and 12th board exams of 2024 are securely maintained, and there is no possibility of alterations. These anti-social elements are making false promises to raise marks in the class 10th and 12th board exams of 2024 in exchange for money. However, the board assures that these answer sheets are entirely safe and secure.