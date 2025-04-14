AP SSC Result 2025 likely to be released on this date, when and where to download AP SSC Result 2025 is expected to be released soon. Students and parents can download results from the official website, bse.ap.gov.in. Check when and where to download scorecards.

AP SSC Result 2025: The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh, will soon announce the results for the class 10th exams. Based on previous trends, the AP SSC Results are expected to be released by April 22, 2025. However, the exact date and time for the announcement have yet to be confirmed by the board.

The AP SSC exams were conducted from March 17 to March 31, with approximately 6.5 lakh students participating. The AP SSC Results are usually released within 3 to 5 weeks after the conclusion of the exams. Once the results are declared, students and parents will be able to download the AP Class 10th board exam results from the official website, bse.ap.gov.in.

How to Download the AP SSC Result 2025?

1. Visit the official website: bse.ap.gov.in.

2. Look for the link to 'AP SSC Result 2025'.

3. Click on the link, which will redirect you to the login page where you need to enter your details.

4. The AP SSC Result 2025 will appear on the screen.

5. Download and save the result for future reference.

Previous Result Dates:

- 2024: April 22

- 2023: May 8

- 2022: June 6

How to check AP SSC Results via SMS?

Open the SMS app on your mobile device.

Enter the SSC Roll Number.

The message must be sent to 55352.

You will receive the AP 10th Result 2025 on your mobile device immediately.

Last year, BSEAP declared the Class 10 exam results on April 22. The overall pass percentage was recorded at 6.69%, with boys achieving a pass rate of 84.32% and girls outperforming them at 89.17%. A total of 6,16,615 students appeared for the exams held from March 18 to March 30, 2024. Students have been advised to make sure to keep an eye on the official website for the most accurate updates regarding the result announcement.