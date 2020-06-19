Image Source : NAVODAYA VIDYALAYA SAMITI NVS result 2020: Navodaya Vidyalaya result 2020 declared; Check JNVST Class 6, 9 results here

JNVST Navodaya Vidyalaya Result 2020: Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti Result 2020 has been announced. Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya has released the selection list for NVS Admission to class 6 and 9 on its official site. Candidates can check the result for Class 6 and Class 9 on the official site of Navodaya Vidyalaya at navodaya.gov.in.

NVS result 2020: The result link is available for all appeared candidates below.

JNVST had conducted class 6 admission test on January 11 and class 9 admission test on February 8. Usually, JNVST declares the result in the month of April but this year it was delayed due to coronavirus pandemic.

JNVST candidates can login at NVS website using their JNVST registration number and password. NVS prospectus can also be downloaded from its website. After the selection list is out, we will provide you the direct link to check the result.

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti Result 2020: How to check

Visit the official site of Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti Admission at nvsadmissionclasssix.in.

Login to the page by using registration number and password.

Click on Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti Result 2020 link for Class 6 and Class 9 available on the home page.

The result page will open where candidates can check the result.

Download the page and if needed keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

