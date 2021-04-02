Maharashtra HSC Exam 2021: MSBSHSE Class 12 hall tickets to be released tomorrow. Check details 

Friday, April 02, 2021
     
Maharashtra HSC Exam 2021: Once released, candidates will be able to download the Maharashtra HSC admit card 2021 through the website-- mahahsscboard.in.

India TV Education Desk India TV Education Desk
New Delhi Published on: April 02, 2021 17:30 IST
Maharashtra HSC Exam 2021 hall tickets,Maharashtra HSC Exam 2021, MSBSHSE Class 12 admit card 2021,
Image Source : PTI

Maharashtra HSC Exam 2021: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will release the Maharashtra HSC or Class 12 Exam 2021 hall tickets tomorrow (April 3). Once released, candidates will be able to download the Maharashtra HSC admit card 2021 through the website-- mahahsscboard.in.

Maharashtra HSC Exam 2021: How to download

1. Visit the official website-- mahahsscboard.in

2. Click on the link, "Maharashtra HSC Exam 2021 hall tickets"

3. Enter your login details and click on submit

4. Your Maharashtra HSC hall ticket will be displayed on the screen

5. Download the hall ticket and take its printout for future reference

The Maharashtra HSC examination is scheduled to be held from April 23 to May 21. 

