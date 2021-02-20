Image Source : PTI BSEB Class 10 Exam 2021: Bihar board Social Science paper cancelled after leak, re-exam on March 8

BSEB Class 10 Exam 2021: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) cancelled the Class 10 Social Science exam held on Friday, February 19, after the question paper was leaked before the examination in Jamui district. The authorities have announced to reconduct the examination on March 8 for the students who appeared in the first shift.

The examination was held in the first shift, in which altogether 8,46,504 students appeared. The re-examination for the paper will now be held on March 8.

According to a report, the Bihar Board paper leak matter came to light when the board was informed about a photo of the social science question paper of the first shift being circulated on WhatsApp.

The BSEB said in a statement issued late on Friday evening that it was found in the preliminary investigation that the question paper was leaked through WhatsApp by Vikas Kumar, a contractual staff of Jhajha branch of State Bank of India (SBI). The investigation revealed that Vikas's relatives appeared in the exam and he had sent him the question paper through WhatsApp.

The Bihar School Examination Board issued a statement in this regard on Friday evening and said, “In a preliminary investigation, it has been found that the question paper was leaked through WhatsApp by a contractual staff of the Jhajha branch of the State Bank of India (SBI) named Vikas Kumar. The police have arrested a contractual employee named Vikas Kumar who allegedly opened the reserved question paper and sent its photo on WhatsApp. The photo of a question paper was sent by Vikas Kumar via WhatsApp to one of his relatives appearing in Class 10 board exam.”

Three staff of SBI's Jhajha branch were arrested by the police following a primary investigation.

“An FIR has been lodged. The police have arrested Vikas Kumar who allegedly opened the reserved question papers along with two other employees of the SBI Bank - Shashikant Chaudhary and Ajit Kumar who were found involved in this incident,” it added.

Further investigation is being done by police in the matter.

