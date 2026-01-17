XAT result 2026 out at xatonline.in; how to download scorecard PDF XAT result 2026: The candidates can check and download XAT scorecard 2026 PDF on the official website- xatonline.in. Know how to download XAT scorecard PDF.

The Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2026 result has been announced, the candidates can check and download XAT scorecard 2026 PDF on the official website- xatonline.in. The XAT scorecard 2026 PDF login credentials are- XAT ID, Password. XAT 2026 was held on January 4.

The candidates can follow these steps to download XAT scorecard 2026 PDF. To download XAT scorecard 2026 PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- xatonline.in and click on XAT scorecard 2026 PDF link. Enter login credentials- XAT ID, Password. XAT scorecard 2026 PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save XAT scorecard 2026 PDF and take a print out.

How to download XAT scorecard 2026 at xatonline.in

Visit the official website- xatonline.in

Click on XAT scorecard 2026 PDF link

Use XAT ID, Password as the required login credentials

XAT scorecard 2026 PDF will be available for download

Save XAT scorecard 2026 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

XAT scorecard 2026 will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, rank, pass/ fail status, other details.

What is selection procedure?

The selection process is divided into two parts - Group Discussion, and Personal Interview.

Based on previous years' trends, the XAT score is given 60 per cent weightage in the admission process for XLRI Jamshedpur. Twenty-five per cent weightage is given to Group Discussion/Personal Interview rounds, while the remaining 15 per cent is given to academic performance, work experience, and the candidate's profile. However, the weightage assigned to XAT scores will vary for each college. Candidates who qualify in the exam will be eligible to appear in the subsequent rounds of the selection procedure.

