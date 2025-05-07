Will GSEB Gujarat 10th SSC Result 2025 be declared today, when and where to download GSEB Gujarat 10th SSC Result 2025 is expected to be declared today, May 7. Students who appeared for the exam can download their scorecards/marksheets using their registration number, and other details on the login page. Check latest updates here.

New Delhi:

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will soon announce the class 10th (SSC) result. According to the media reports, GSEB Gujarat 10th SSC Results are expected to be declared today, May 7, at any time. However, there is no confirmation on the release of Gujarat 10th SSC Result 2025 declaration. Once released, students will be able to download GSEB Gujarat 10th SSC Result 2025 by visiting the official website gseb.org, gseb.org.in, gsebeservice.com.

This year, the Gujarat Board class 10 examinations were conducted from February 27 to March 13 in two shifts. The first shift took place from 10:30 am to 1:45 pm, while the second shift ran from 3:00 pm to 6:15 pm. The exam format was pen and paper. Last year, a total of 7,06,370 students registered for the Gujarat Board SSC Class 10 examination, of which 6,99,598 students appeared and 5,77,556 students were declared passed, resulting in a pass percentage of 82.56%, which marked an increase of 17.94% from the 2023 results.

GSEB Gujarat 10th SSC Result 2025: How to check the result via SMS?

Go to the message box of your mobile.

Type GJ10 in the provided field.

Now, enter your roll number and send it to 6357300971.

The result will appear on the screen.

GSEB Gujarat 10th SSC Result 2025: Websites to check scorecards

gseb.org

gseb.org.in

gsebeservice.com

GSEB Gujarat 10th SSC Result 2025: Grading System

Marks Grade 91-100 A1 81 -90 A2 71 – 80 B1 61-70 B2 51 -60 C1 41 -50 C2 33-40 D 21-32 E1 20 and below E2

How to check GSEB SSC Result 2025 via WhatsApp?

Students can check their GSEB SSC Result 2025 by sending their seat number to the WhatsApp number 6357300971.

What to do if any errors in Gujarat SSC 2025 mark list?

Students must check the details mentioned in the GSEB Result 2025 Class 10. They must inform the authorities if any errors are found and get them corrected soon. Students are advised to stay tuned to the official website for latest updates.