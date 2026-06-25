When will NEET UG re-exam result 2026 be out? Check re-NEET scorecard links, login credentials

New Delhi:

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Undergraduate (NEET UG) re-exam aspirants can expect their result by next month, July-end. The candidates can check and download NEET re-exam scorecard PDF on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in, once announced. NEET re-exam was held on Sunday, June 21 for over 20 lakh candidates.

How to download NEET re-exam scorecard at neet.nta.nic.in

The candidates can check and download NEET re-exam scorecard on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in. To download NEET UG re-exam scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official portal - neet.nta.nic.in and click on NEET re-exam scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. NEET re-test scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen, save NEET re-exam scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in

Click on NEET re-exam scorecard PDF link

Use login credentials - application number, date of birth

NEET re-test scorecard PDF will be available for download

Save NEET re-exam scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

NEET re-exam result date 2026 of last 5 years

2025 - June 14

2024 - June 4, Re-exam result - June 30.

2023 - June 13

2022 - September 7

2021 - November 1.

NEET re-exam answer key date 2026

NEET UG re-exam answer key 2026 link is neet.nta.nic.in. NEET re-exam answer key once released, will be available for download on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in. The candidates can expect NEET re-exam answer key 2026 by June 28, as per previous years' trends.

Visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in

Click on NEET re-exam answer key 2026 link

NEET re-exam answer key pdf will be available for download on the screen

Save NEET re-exam answer key pdf and take a print out.

How to raise objection on NEET re-exam answer key 2026

Visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in Click on NEET re-exam answer key objection window link Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth Now, choose questions you wish to raise objections Upload answers and supporting document PDF Pay NEET re-exam answer key objection window fee and click on submit Save NEET re-exam answer key PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

For details on NEET UG re-exam 2026, please visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in.

Also Read | NEET UG re-exam answer key 2026: How to raise objections at neet.nta.nic.in