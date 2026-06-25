When will NEET UG re-exam result 2026 be out? Check re-NEET scorecard links, login credentials

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Undergraduate (NEET UG) re-exam aspirants can expect their result by next month, July-end. The candidates can check and download NEET re-exam scorecard PDF on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in, once announced. NEET re-exam was held on Sunday, June 21 for over 20 lakh candidates.
How to download NEET re-exam scorecard at neet.nta.nic.in
The candidates can check and download NEET re-exam scorecard on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in. To download NEET UG re-exam scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official portal - neet.nta.nic.in and click on NEET re-exam scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. NEET re-test scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen, save NEET re-exam scorecard PDF and take a print out.
- Visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in
- Click on NEET re-exam scorecard PDF link
- Use login credentials - application number, date of birth
- NEET re-test scorecard PDF will be available for download
- Save NEET re-exam scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.
NEET re-exam result date 2026 of last 5 years
- 2025 - June 14
- 2024 - June 4, Re-exam result - June 30.
- 2023 - June 13
- 2022 - September 7
- 2021 - November 1.
NEET re-exam answer key date 2026
NEET UG re-exam answer key 2026 link is neet.nta.nic.in. NEET re-exam answer key once released, will be available for download on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in. The candidates can expect NEET re-exam answer key 2026 by June 28, as per previous years' trends.
- Visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in
- Click on NEET re-exam answer key 2026 link
- NEET re-exam answer key pdf will be available for download on the screen
- Save NEET re-exam answer key pdf and take a print out.
How to raise objection on NEET re-exam answer key 2026
- Visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in
- Click on NEET re-exam answer key objection window link
- Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth
- Now, choose questions you wish to raise objections
- Upload answers and supporting document PDF
- Pay NEET re-exam answer key objection window fee and click on submit
- Save NEET re-exam answer key PDF and take a hard copy out of it.
For details on NEET UG re-exam 2026, please visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in.
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