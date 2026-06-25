June 25, 2026
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When will NEET UG re-exam result 2026 be out? Check re-NEET scorecard links, login credentials

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Published: ,Updated:

NEET UG re-exam result 2026 is likely to be out by July-end. Know how to download NEET re-exam scorecard and merit list PDF. NEET re-exam was held on Sunday, June 21 for over 20 lakh candidates.

Check NEET UG re-exam tentative result date 2026.
Check NEET UG re-exam tentative result date 2026. Image Source : PTI File Photo
New Delhi:

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Undergraduate (NEET UG) re-exam aspirants can expect their result by next month, July-end. The candidates can check and download NEET re-exam scorecard PDF on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in, once announced. NEET re-exam was held on Sunday, June 21 for over 20 lakh candidates.

How to download NEET re-exam scorecard at neet.nta.nic.in

The candidates can check and download NEET re-exam scorecard on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in. To download NEET UG re-exam scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official portal - neet.nta.nic.in and click on NEET re-exam scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. NEET re-test scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen, save NEET re-exam scorecard PDF and take a print out.  

  • Visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in
  • Click on NEET re-exam scorecard PDF link  
  • Use login credentials - application number, date of birth 
  • NEET re-test scorecard PDF will be available for download 
  • Save NEET re-exam scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.  

NEET re-exam result date 2026 of last 5 years 

  • 2025 - June 14 
  • 2024 - June 4, Re-exam result - June 30. 
  • 2023 - June 13 
  • 2022 - September 7 
  • 2021 - November 1. 

NEET re-exam answer key date 2026 

NEET UG re-exam answer key 2026 link is neet.nta.nic.in. NEET re-exam answer key once released, will be available for download on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in. The candidates can expect NEET re-exam answer key 2026 by June 28, as per previous years' trends.  

  • Visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in 
  • Click on NEET re-exam answer key 2026 link 
  • NEET re-exam answer key pdf will be available for download on the screen 
  • Save NEET re-exam answer key pdf and take a print out.  

How to raise objection on NEET re-exam answer key 2026

  1. Visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in
  2. Click on NEET re-exam answer key objection window link
  3. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth
  4. Now, choose questions you wish to raise objections
  5. Upload answers and supporting document PDF
  6. Pay NEET re-exam answer key objection window fee and click on submit
  7. Save NEET re-exam answer key PDF and take a hard copy out of it.   

For details on NEET UG re-exam 2026, please visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in.   

Also Read | NEET UG re-exam answer key 2026: How to raise objections at neet.nta.nic.in 

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